RHS principal Teems retiring after 31 years with PSD

After three decades teaching and connecting with the youth of Polk County, Robyn Teems is retiring as Rockmart High School principal effective Thursday, April 1.
The former high school science teacher steps down after 31 years with Polk School District, during which she served in the administration of four different schools across the county.
“So many great memories of friends, co-teachers, students and parents,” Teems said when asked about the best part of her career.
“I have had a lot of fun and worked for 31 years in a job I love. Not many people can say that! I have been some of these seniors’ principal for eight years. They are like family that I have watched grow up.”
Teems began with Polk School District in 1990 as a parapro at Euharlee Kindergarten. She then became a science teacher at Rockmart High School in 1992, a role she continued until 2007. During that time she also was a sponsor of the Rockmart High School Band and colorguard instructor. Her husband, Greg Teems, served as band director. He is now assistant superintendent of Polk County schools.
In 2007, Robyn Teems became assistant principal for curriculum and instruction at Cedartown High School, followed by principal at Van Wert Elementary School in Rockmart in 2012.
Teems was named Rockmart Middle School principal in 2013 before getting the Rockmart High School principal role in 2017.
She has also worked as a graduation coach and part time in the Polk School District information technology department as a Power School technician.
Teems said her immediate plans for retirement include taking on some projects around her house, spending time with her grandchild and just enjoying some downtime.
“I still plan to be a regular at lots of ball games,” Teems said. “I plan to travel and watch some of my recent grads play at the next level! Go Jackets!”
Teems said she can’t see herself not finding some way to be involved in education and the school district part time.
“I love change and look forward to new things,” she said.