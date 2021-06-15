A total of 12 Polk County 4-H’ers traveled to Rock Eagle in Eatonton recently to compete at their annual Junior/Senior Northwest District Project Achievement.
There were 4-H chapters from 36 counties competing at the event with more than 400 competitors. For this competition 4-H’ers first compile a record book or portfolio of their work over the past year, including community service and leadership, then prepare a demonstration or speech on a subject of their choice.
Polk County’s Joseph Croker earned first place in the Textiles and Merchandising Division, while Anna Haney won first in the Food for Fitness Division. Both are Rockmart High School students and will move on to the state competition in July.
Placing second were Minnes Smith in the Food for Health and Sport Division from Rockmart High School, and Anna Prince in the Physical, Biological and Earth Sciences Division from Cedartown High School.
Other Polk County students placing at district were:
Callie Ensley — 1st Place in Sheep & Meat Goats; Rockmart Middle School
Summer Gonzalez — 1st Place in Food for Health & Sport; Rockmart Middle School
Clinton Parker — 4th Place in General Recreation; Rockmart Middle School
Edward McAlister — 5th Place in History; Rockmart Middle School
Lashenia King — 4th place in Food for Health & Sport; Cedartown High School
Shawna Rocha — 4th place in Arts & Crafts; Georgia Cyber Academy
Also competing at district were:
Katelynn Borders in Workforce Preparation; Rockmart High School
Ezekiel Smith in Workforce Preparation; Rockmart High School
For more information on this and upcoming activities please contact the local 4-H office at 770-749-2142 or email at polk.extension@uga.edu.