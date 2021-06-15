A total of 12 Polk County 4-H’ers traveled to Rock Eagle in Eatonton recently to compete at their annual Junior/Senior Northwest District Project Achievement.

There were 4-H chapters from 36 counties competing at the event with more than 400 competitors. For this competition 4-H’ers first compile a record book or portfolio of their work over the past year, including community service and leadership, then prepare a demonstration or speech on a subject of their choice.

Polk County’s Joseph Croker earned first place in the Textiles and Merchandising Division, while Anna Haney won first in the Food for Fitness Division. Both are Rockmart High School students and will move on to the state competition in July.

Placing second were Minnes Smith in the Food for Health and Sport Division from Rockmart High School, and Anna Prince in the Physical, Biological and Earth Sciences Division from Cedartown High School.

Other Polk County students placing at district were:

Callie Ensley — 1st Place in Sheep & Meat Goats; Rockmart Middle School

Summer Gonzalez — 1st Place in Food for Health & Sport; Rockmart Middle School

Clinton Parker — 4th Place in General Recreation; Rockmart Middle School

Edward McAlister — 5th Place in History; Rockmart Middle School

Lashenia King — 4th place in Food for Health & Sport; Cedartown High School

Shawna Rocha — 4th place in Arts & Crafts; Georgia Cyber Academy

Also competing at district were:

Katelynn Borders in Workforce Preparation; Rockmart High School

Ezekiel Smith in Workforce Preparation; Rockmart High School

For more information on this and upcoming activities please contact the local 4-H office at 770-749-2142 or email at polk.extension@uga.edu.

