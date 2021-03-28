The Georgia Department of Education released the amount of federal stimulus funds that each state school district is expected to receive following the most recent round of action by the federal government.
Polk School District will get $19,802,257 out of the more than $3.8 billion allocated to Georgia public schools under the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act. The State Board of Education approved State School Superintendent Richard Woods’ recommendation Friday to begin allocating the funds to districts.
The federal legislation requires that school districts set aside at least 20 percent of the funds they receive to address student learning loss. The remaining funds are flexible and can be used to support at-risk student populations, distance/remote learning, school meals, mental and physical health, supplemental learning and addressing learning loss, facilities and equipment, continuity of core staff and services, and more.
“These funds will help Georgia schools address learning loss and ensure the safety of students, staff, and families,” Woods said in a statement. “I encourage all school districts to take advantage of these resources to continue or expand safe in-person learning options for students.”
This is the third round of federal stimulus funding Georgia schools have received, following CARES 1 allocations in May, 2020, and CARES 2 allocations in January, 2021.
The ARP funds are allocated based on a district’s proportionate share of Title I funding — for example, if a school district received 2% of Georgia’s overall share of Title I funding in Fiscal Year 2021, they will receive 2% of the ARP allocation. This funding formula is required by federal law and the state department of education does not have the authority to use a different method.