A nationwide TikTok "challenge" warning of possible school violence across the country on Friday has led several school districts to take extra precautions and, in the case of Polk County schools, cancel classes.
Polk School District posted the decision to not hold classes on the final day of the fall semester on Facebook late Thursday night. The post states they had received reports of threatening posts that were circulating on social media.
"Out of an abundance of caution, there will be no school on Friday, December 17, 2021, for Polk School District students," the post stated.
"We apologize for the inconvenience but are appreciative of those that have made reports regarding threatening social media posts that are circulating within the last hour. We have turned all information over to our law enforcement agencies. Together, we can continue to partner to keep our schools safe."
High school students that were scheduled to take any final exams on Friday will not be required to make them up, according to the school district. Grades for those classes will be calculated excluding the final exam.
Friday was supposed to be the final day of classes before Christmas break for Polk School District students. Teachers are scheduled to return Jan. 3, 2022, while students will return Jan. 4.
A recent anonymous TikTok “challenge” and other viral social media posts threatening violence Friday “for every school in the USA, even elementary,” has been pegged as bogus by authorities across the country, but many school districts and law enforcement agencies still say they’re on alert or bolstering security.
Polk School District officials were aware of the general threat and mentioned it in an earlier post on the district's Facebook page Thursday night, adding that the social media posts warn about the possibility of nationwide shootings or bomb threats on Friday, declaring it “American School Shooting Day.”
The post went on to explain the school district was working with local police and had not determined any threats were credible in relation to Polk County schools. Around two hours later, the post canceling classes was sent out.
School administrators across the state and country are encouraging parents to monitor their children’s social media activity, to discuss online behavior and the consequences of posting threats.