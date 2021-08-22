The continuing surge of COVID-19 cases in local schools has forced Polk School District to return to former pandemic precautions and practices.
In the three weeks since the beginning of classes, which saw a return to full in-person instruction and regular activities during the school day, the school district has monitored new cases of the coronavirus among its students, faculty and staff.
On Friday, reports showed that more than 1% of the district’s school population had tested positive for COVID-19, with eight of the district’s 10 schools having more than 1% individually as well, up from four the week before.
As a result, Superintendent Dr. Katie Thomas announced on Thursday that the district will offer a virtual academy option for those eligible, with applications available on the district’s web site. Applications will be accepted through Sunday, Aug. 29.
According to information available on the district’s web site, the virtual learning option is being made available for students and families who feel the need to further protect their health and safety during this uptick in COVID-19 cases, mostly as a result of the Delta variant.
Applications will be considered on a case-by-case basis, according to the site, with the district reviewing items such as medical documentation, grades, attendance, and previous virtual learning experience.
“I feel like, as far as our school system and the climate of our school system, we're off to a great start. We're focusing on positivity and using that as a motivation factor within our schools,” Thomas said.
“Are we dealing with external factors that we had hoped we would not be dealing with such as COVID and the Delta variant? Yes. And that's unfortunate. But we deal with it by keeping up with our data and putting mitigation strategies in, and we will continue to do that as we monitor those conditions.”
Polk Virtual Academy will offer students the opportunity to use teacher-supported, technology-based courses to earn new credits or continue coursework in grades 1-12. Dedicated instructors will have access to valuable student data to make informed instructional decisions for each individual student.
Upon approval, each student will be issued a Chromebook device and each accepted student’s family must be able to provide reliable internet access.
All but two of Polk County’s schools — Cedartown High School and Westside Elementary — reported more than 1% of its population had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. The other schools are moving back to precautions taken during the 2020-2021 school year. These include safety measures such as structured hallway transitions, no water fountains, limited visitors, and eating meals in classrooms.
While unvaccinated employees at the designated schools are required to wear face masks, the choice is optional for vaccinated employees and students but strongly encouraged, according to the district.
Updated testing data is posted daily on the school district’s website under the COVID-19 tab. Thomas has asked that all of the district’s stakeholders do their part by not sending students to school when they are symptomatic and parent notes related to COVID-19 absences will be accepted.
In an effort to help combat COVID-19 both in schools and the community, Polk School District is partnering with Floyd Health Systems to provide free Pfizer vaccines to anyone who attends this week’s high school football game as Cedartown hosts Rockmart.
Health professionals with Floyd will be set up to administer the vaccine. Those interested can go ahead and schedule to get their vaccine at the game by visiting bit.ly/footballvaccines.