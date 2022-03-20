A group of 11 Polk County 4-H high school students competed in the annual Junior/Senior Northwest District Project Achievement at Rock Eagle 4-H Center in Eatonton, with three of them earning first place for their project area.
Over 400 high school students from 36 counties gathered recently at Rock Eagle 4-H Center in Eatonton to compete in the annual Junior/Senior Northwest District Project Achievement.
Polk County was represented by 11 youth in various project areas.
Those participating in DPA are able to refine their leadership, research, and public speaking skills while competing to continue to the state level. In addition to the soft skills developed, youth are able to gain a deep understanding about their selected project area.
Each student must compile a record book or portfolio of their work over the past year, including community service and leadership, then prepare a demonstration or speech on a subject of their choice.
Over 100 individual project areas are available for youth to research and present to a panel of experts in the field. In addition to their oral presentation, a portfolio showcases their activities throughout the year.
Winning first place in their selected area from Polk County this year were Joseph Croker in the Textiles and Merchandising Division, Anna Prince in the Physical, Biological & Earth Science Division, and Minnes Smith in the Food for Fitness Division.
Croker and Smith are students at Rockmart High School, while Prince is a student at Cedartown Middle School.
Among the ninth through 12th graders, or senior competitors, over 250 winners will continue onto the state level. One winner from each of the 50 project areas will receive Master 4-H’er status at Georgia 4-H State Congress in Atlanta this summer.
Also competing from Polk County were:
Summer Gonzalez, 2nd, Food For Fitness
Clinton Parker, 2nd, Engineering & Mechanics
Shawna Rocha, 3rd, Arts & Crafts
Anna Haney, 3rd, Food for Health & Sport
Edward McAlister, 3rd, History
Ezekiel Smith, 3rd, Workforce Preparation
Lashenia King, 4th, Food for Fitness
Callie Ensley, 5th, Health
For more information on this and upcoming activities please contact our local 4-H office at 770-749-2142 or email at polk.extension@uga.edu.