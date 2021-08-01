Polk County 4-H seniors win at Georgia 4-H State Congress

A pair of Polk County 4-H’ers took home medals after competing at the annual Georgia 4-H State Congress on July 20-23 in Atlanta.
Joseph Croker placed third in the Textiles, Merchandising & Interiors division, and Anna Haney placed fourth in the Food for Fitness division. They competed along with over 700 hundred other 4-H'ers from every county in Georgia.
Earlier this year, to move on to the State Congress level, they first had to compete in their District Project Achievement competition where they placed first in their respective categories.
They had to complete a portfolio or journal of all their work for the past year, which included project work, community and volunteer service and leadership activities, and present a speech along with posters and visual aids in their category.
Georgia 4-H Congress includes project competition, special events recognition, scholarship recognition and volunteer recognition. It is one of the premiere events of Georgia 4-H and recognizes the work of hundreds of hours of 4-H work.
4-H Project Achievement is a cornerstone in the Georgia 4-H program. From the first Boys Corn Club sharing their crop to today's presentation and portfolios on hundreds of projects, Project Achievement serves to showcase 4-H'ers work and success.
Upcoming 4-H activities include club meetings, fair activities, Cotton Boll and Consumer Judging classes and competition as well as beginning on our next Project Achievement Event.
For more information on the Polk County 4-H Program contact us at 770-749-2142, e-mail us at polk.extension@uga.edu or visit our website at www.ugaextension.org/polk.