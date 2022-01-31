The Polk County Cloverleaf 4-H’ers, which consists of fifth- and sixth-grade students, held their annual District Project Achievement competition on Jan. 22 at Georgia Highlands College.

This event focused on researching a topic of interest and presenting it to an audience within four to six minutes. It also teaches 4-H’ers public speaking skills and helps them gain self-confidence.

There were a total of 17 participants from Polk County who competed with almost 400 4-H’ers from 10 counties in our Northwest District. This is the highest level of competition for the Cloverleaf 4-H’ers.

The following is a list of Polk County 4-H’ers that placed at the event:

1st Place:

Taniya Foster-Food For Health and Sport-Rockmart Middle School

Bella Nesbitt-Creative Stitchery-Van Wert Elementary

Sofie Runyon-Food For Health and Sport-Westside Elementary

Brinkley Wallace-Flowers, Shrubs and Lawns- Northside Elementary

2nd Place:

Eliza Saunders-sixth grade-Art-Cedartown Middle School

3rd Place

Harlee Baxter-sixth grade-Public Speaking-Cedartown Middle School

Marley English-Herpetology--Westside Elementary

Juan Lopez-Public Speaking-Northside Elementary

Ashlyn Mundle-sixth grade-Public Speaking-Rockmart Middle School

Esmeralda Siberian-Computers-Westside Elementary

Kaydence Staley-Human Development -Northside Elementary

4th Place:

Jaycee Brand-Historic People-Eastside Elementary

Xara Brooks-General Science- Eastside Elementary

Amber English-Wildlife-Westside Elementary

Ilya Fawcett-Dog Care and Training-Van Wert Elementary

Gavin Hendrix-Sports-Team- Eastside Elementary

Ashari Walker-Sports-team-Westside Elementary

Adult volunteers for the event were Shannon Ridgeway and Grace Prince. Teen leaders for the day were Minnes Smith, Lashenia King, Makenzie Droege and Anna Prince.

For more information on Polk County 4-H events, teams, camps and other activities contact the Polk County Extension Office at 770-749-2142, email polk.extension@uga.edu or visit www.ugaextension.org/polk.

