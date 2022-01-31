A total of 17 Polk County Cloverleaf 4-H’ers competed at their annual District Project Achievement competition on Jan. 22 at Georgia Highlands College. The fifth- and sixth- graders prepared a presentation on a specific topic that teaches public speaking skills and self-confidence.
Contributed
Rockmart Middle School sixth-grade student Taniya Foster (left) took first place in the Food For Health and Sport category at the district competition.
Contributed
Van Wert Elementrary fifth-grade student Bella Nesbitt (right) won first place in Creative Stitchery at the district competition.
The Polk County Cloverleaf 4-H’ers, which consists of fifth- and sixth-grade students, held their annual District Project Achievement competition on Jan. 22 at Georgia Highlands College.
This event focused on researching a topic of interest and presenting it to an audience within four to six minutes. It also teaches 4-H’ers public speaking skills and helps them gain self-confidence.
There were a total of 17 participants from Polk County who competed with almost 400 4-H’ers from 10 counties in our Northwest District. This is the highest level of competition for the Cloverleaf 4-H’ers.
The following is a list of Polk County 4-H’ers that placed at the event:
1st Place:
Taniya Foster-Food For Health and Sport-Rockmart Middle School