Three members of the Polk County 4-H program recently returned home from the state 4-H congress with special recognition after big wins in competition.
Students and their chaperones attended the Georgia 4-H State Congress July 19-22.
Polk County students Anna Prince placed first in the Physical, Biological and Earth Sciences division and Minnes Smith placed first in the Food for Fitness division.
Joseph Croker placed third in the Textiles, Merchandising & Interiors division. They competed along with almost 800 hundred other 4-H’ers from every county in Georgia. Their first place wins give Prince and Smith Master 4-H Status and they can move on to the National Conference later in the year.
Earlier this year, to move on to the State Congress level, they first had to compete in their District Project Achievement competition where they placed first in their respective categories.
They had to complete a portfolio or journal of all their work for the past year, which included project work, community and volunteer service and leadership activities and present a speech along with posters and visual aids in their category.
Georgia 4-H Congress includes project competition, special events recognition, scholarship recognition and volunteer recognition. It is a one of the premiere events of Georgia 4-H and recognizes the work of hundreds of hours of 4-H work.
4-H Project Achievement is a cornerstone in the Georgia 4-H program. From the first Boys Corn Club sharing their crop to today’s presentation and portfolios on hundreds of projects, Project Achievement serves to showcase 4-H’ers work and success.
Upcoming 4-H activities include club meetings, fair activities, Cottonboll and Consumer Judging classes and competition as well as beginning on our next Project Achievement Event.
For more information on Polk County 4-H Program call 770-749-2142, e-mail polk.extension@uga.edu or visit www.ugaextension.org/polk.
