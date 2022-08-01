Polk 4-H seniors earn Master status

Polk County students Anna Prince (from left), Joseph Croker and Minnes Smith competed at Georgia 4-H State Congress in July.

 Contributed

Three members of the Polk County 4-H program recently returned home from the state 4-H congress with special recognition after big wins in competition.

Students and their chaperones attended the Georgia 4-H State Congress July 19-22.

