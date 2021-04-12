A group of Polk County 4-H members took first place in their respective categories at the County Project Achievement competition on March 27 at the Polk County Extension Office.
The fifth- and sixth- graders, known as Cloverleafs, were the top presenters out of 200 students who presented at School Project Achievement competitions during in; school club meetings.
The event focuses on researching a topic of interest and presenting it to an audience within 4-6 minutes. It also teaches 4-H’ers public speaking skills and helps them gain self-confidence.
There were a total of eight participants from Polk County elementary and middle schools who competed. The students were judged by certified adult volunteers and 4-H staff, including Stephen Ely, Zoey Myrick and Shannon Ridgeway.
The following students competed at the county level and won first place in their respective category:
-Harlee Baxter; Outdoor Survival Skills; Young’s Grove Elementary
-Evelyn Cruz; Crafts; Westside Elementary
-Kaelan Denton; Art; Westside Elementary
-Claira Lanier; Sports; Eastside Elementary
-Valentin Rangel; History; Youngs Grove Elementary
-Chyanne Ridgeway; Dog Care & Training; Cedartown Middle School
-Laykn Thornton; Food for Health & Sport; Westside Elementary
-Ethan Woods; Agriculture Awareness; Van Wert Elementary