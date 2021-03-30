Rockmart High School will end the school year with a new principal after the Polk School District Board of Education approved the hiring of Dr. Bo Adams.
Adams, who is currently the principal at Miller County High School in Colquitt in Southwest Georgia, will begin as RHS principal on May 3, just 25 days before the last day of school.
The hire was approved by the board during a special called meeting on March 23. Adams was selected for the position after interviewing with a panel of stakeholders made up of district leadership, RHS faculty and staff, and parent representatives.
“Dr. Adams and his family are excited to begin their transition to the Rockmart community,” said a statement from the Polk School District. “We look forward to Dr. Adam's arrival and his vision for the continuation of excellence at Rockmart High School.”
The school district said a meet and greet with high school staff and faculty is in the process of being planned.
A former high school teacher, Adams served as principal at Samson High School in Alabama and Wayne County High School in Georgia before coming to Miller County High School. During his career in education he has served as athletic director, CTAE director, high school assistant principal, alternative school director, summer school director, middle school to high school transition coordinator and high school facilities coordinator.
A native of Alabama, Adams earned his Bachelors of Science in Agriculture Education from Auburn University and began as a teacher and Future Farmers of America advisor at Hawkinsville High School in Pulaski County, Georgia.
He later returned to school to earn a Master’s degree in Educational Administration from Albany State University.
Adams follows Robyn Teems as RHS principal after the longtime Polk School District educator announced her retirement following 31 years with PSD. Her final day is Thursday, April 1.