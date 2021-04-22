Longtime local judge honored by school system

A judge who served the people of Polk County and the state of Georgia for more than half a century was honored recently by Polk School District and the public safety program at the Polk County College and Career Academy.
Plaques honoring the Winn 3 Charitable Fund and the memory of Judge Dan Peace Winn were placed on the judicial benches in the public safety classrooms at the PCCCA at Cedartown High School.
“It is our distinct pleasure to honor the memory of Judge Dan Peace Winn by remembering him in our classrooms where our students learn about the law and criminal justice – a field he devoted his life to in a community that he loved,” Superintendent Laurie Atkins stated.
“We are grateful to the Winn family that joined us for this special dedication and for their continued service to the Polk County community.”
Winn was born and raised in Douglasville. After returning from service in World War II, he completed his law degree at Emory University and served as Assistant Attorney General for the State of Georgia in 1948. He moved to Cedartown in 1949 to begin his law practice and lived in Polk County for 68 years.
Winn was a passionate jurist, a decorated Marine fighter pilot who flew night fighter missions out of Guam during World War II, author of several books defending Truman’s decision to use the atomic bomb to end World War II, and a global traveler with friends in every corner of the world.
Winn was elected solicitor, city court of Polk County, in 1951. In 1959, he was elected solicitor general for the Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit. In 1966, he was elected superior court judge of the Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit, a post he was re-elected to for five terms.
In 1988, he was appointed Senior Judge, State of Georgia until his death in 2016.
Winn was a resolute advocate for youth and children. He was often asked what his favorite case was. He always replied, “all adoptions.” He supported many local charities and was a faithful attendee at Cedartown High School football home games.
The Winn 3 Charitable Fund was created at the bequest of Winn to honor his parents, Mary Peace Winn and Frank M. Winn.
The Winn 3 Charitable Fund began awarding scholarships to graduating seniors in Polk School District in 2017. The fund annually awards a total of $5,000 in scholarships at Cedartown High School and $5,000 at Rockmart High School.
During this school year, the Winn 3 Charitable Fund also awarded the school system with an $80,000 grant for purchasing computers and charging stations, and an additional grant of $11,760 to purchase reusable water bottles.