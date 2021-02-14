Three local residents were part of the 13,128 students enrolled during the fall 2020 term at The University of Alabama who made the Dean’s List with academic records of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale.
The UA Dean’s List recognizes full-time undergraduate students. The list does not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
Local residents named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List are Jaden Dingler of Cedartown, Jodi Grace Kelley of Cedartown and Marina Miller of Rockmart.
