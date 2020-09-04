Kennesaw State University recently welcomed its newest class of graduates. More than 1,500 students earned bachelor's, master's or doctoral degrees for the Summer 2020 semester.
Among those are local residents Jessica Arnold of Aragon, Elizabeth Leon Villasenor of Rockmart, Wendell Sewell of Rockmart, Jesse Slay of Cedartown, and Angel Zarate of Cedartown.
Kennesaw State also recently named students to the President's List and Dean’s List in recognition of their academic excellence for the 2020 summer semester.
Each undergraduate student on the President’s List must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
Local students named to the KSU President’s List are Janice Rampley of Rockmart, and Keely Smith of Cedartown.
Each undergraduate student on the Dean’s List had to be enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a grade point average of at least 3.5
Local students named to the KSU Dean’s List are Arianna Craddock of Cedartown, Erik Jacobo of Cedartown, Adriana Ortiz of Cedartown, Trelan Clark of Rockmart, and Katherine Zavala of Cedartown.
