More than 3,000 students earned degrees from Georgia State University in Atlanta during the fall 2020 semester, with local residents receiving degrees as well.
Graduates from Polk County consist of the following:
David Beery of Rockmart, a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in Economics; Kimberly Mcculley of Cedartown, a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Criminal Justice, concentrating in the program’s legal studies track; Timothy Wyatt of Cedartown, a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree with a concentration in Theater Performance; and Zachary Valentine of Cedartown, a Master of Arts In Teaching degree with a major in Health and Physical Education.
Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds.
The student body of nearly 52,000 demonstrates that students from all backgrounds can achieve at high rates with unsurpassed connections to the city’s business, government, nonprofit and cultural organizations.