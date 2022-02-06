Several area students have been recognized by their respective colleges and universities as being named to the President’s List or Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester.
Margaret Gardner of Cedartown was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law.
Samford University releases dean’s lists for fall 2021 semesters. To qualify for the Cumberland School of Law dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.0 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 10 credit hours of coursework.
Dean’s List is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.
A group of local students were named to the Georgia State fall 2021 semester President’s List.
To be eligible for the President’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester.
Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Students include Saray Bahena of Cedartown, Jean Garcia of Rockmart, Bonnie Ingram of Cedartown, Robert Laltrello of Rockmart, and Madeline McAuley of Rockmart
Brett Arnold of Rockmart was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Georgia State University.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester.
Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,420 students on the Fall 2021 Dean’s List.
Isaiah Bagley, of Aragon, has been named to the list for excellence in academics. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Georgia Southern University also recently recognized approximately 2,200 students on the Fall 2021 President’s List.
Madison Ramirez, of Rockmart, has been named to the list for excellence in academics. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.