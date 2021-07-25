Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,560 students for excellence in academics on the spring 2021 Dean's List.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Local residents who achieved this honor are Dallas Bebout of Cedartown, Wilburn Davenport of Cedartown, and Alyssa Dorris of Rockmart.
Georgia Southern University, a public Carnegie Doctoral/R2 institution founded in 1906, offers 141 degree programs serving nearly 26,500 students through nine colleges on three campuses in Statesboro, Savannah, Hinesville and online instruction.
A leader in higher education in southeast Georgia, the University provides a diverse student population with expert faculty, world-class scholarship and hands-on learning opportunities. Georgia Southern creates lifelong learners who serve as responsible scholars, leaders and stewards in their communities. Visit GeorgiaSouthern.edu.