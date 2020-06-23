KENNESAW — Kennesaw State University recently named students to the President’s List and Dean’s List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Spring 2020 semester and several Polk County residents made the grade to be recognized for their efforts.
To be named to the school’s President’s List, each student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
Local students who earned this top academic achievement for spring include:
Nancy Cervantes Calderon of Cedartown, Thylia Davis of Rockmart, Jennifer Palacios of Cedartown, Madisyn Tonkin of Rockmart, Stephanie Walter of Rockmart, Amber Winslett of Cedartown, Kyle Love of Cedartown, Autumn Akins of Rockmart, Ager Hilson of Rockmart, James Berry of Cedartown, William Casey of Rockmart, Kendrick Blevins of Rockmart, Alexia Sanchez of Rockmart, Guadalupe Zarate of Cedartown, Zachary Bowman of Rockmart, Ansley Bray of Rockmart, Mary Nance of Aragon and Daniela Leon of Rockmart.
To be named to the school’s Dean’s List, students must be enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a grade point average of at least 3.5.
Local students who earned this distinction for spring include:
Arianna Craddock of Cedartown, Noah Nance of Aragon, Joshua Puckett of Cedartown, Austin Carver of Aragon, Ashmi Jariwala of Rockmart, Trey Redden of Cedartown, Andrew Whitfield of Cedartown, Robert Gardner of Cedartown, Logan Mobbs of Cedartown, Justin Redding of Rockmart, Joshua Redmond of Rockmart, Christian Schneider of Rockmart, Wendell Sewell of Rockmart, Austin Woodall of Aragon, Linnea Bakos of Rockmart, Hunter Barrett of Cedartown, Trelan Clark of Rockmart, Ramplee Colbert of Cedartown, Kiyani Woods of Rockmart, Ebrahem Abdul-Rahman of Cedartown, Dakota Cameron of Rockmart, Camden Lorys of Cedartown, Michael Mathis of Rockmart, Evan Shutley of Rockmart, Austin Sisson of Rockmart, Linda Thomas Rogers of Rockmart, Bethanie Thomason of Aragon, Kinsey Welchel of Rockmart, Katherine Zavala of Cedartown, Christopher Frye of Cedartown, Kelsie Kadner of Cedartown, Ivan Alvarado of Cedartown, Wesley Sanders of Rockmar and Christopher Wilson of Rockmart.