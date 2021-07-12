Law enforcement agencies in Polk County have teamed up to create a stronger youth Explorer program for the youth in the area.
Law Enforcement Exploring is a hands-on program open to young men and women who have completed the sixth grade through 20 years of age. It caters to those who are interested in a career in law enforcement or a related field in the criminal justice system.
The program offers young adults a personal awareness of the criminal justice system through training, practical experiences, competition, community service, and networking opportunities and other activities. Additionally, the program promotes personal growth through character development, respect for the rule of law, physical fitness, good citizenship and patriotism.
Representatives from the Cedartown Police Department, the Rockmart Police Department, the Polk County Police Department and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office are hosting an informational meet and greet event on Monday, July 26 at 6 p.m. The meet and greet will be held in the county commission meeting room, located behind the Polk County Police Department at 73 Clines Ingram Jackson Road in Cedartown.
Local law enforcement officials encourage youth who are interested in learning more about careers in the criminal justice system to attend the meeting.
Participants can get firsthand experience into what it’s like to be an officer of the law. Law Enforcement Exploring combines some classroom training with in-the-field lessons and more.