On June 15-18, 39 Polk County 4-H’ers attended Cloverleaf Summer Camp at Rock Eagle 4-H Center in Eatonton.
Cloverleaf 4-H’ers are fifth- and sixth-grade 4-H members. Adult volunteers for the week were Stephen Ely, Dalton Ely, Shannon Ridgeway, and Grace Prince, and our teen leaders were Anna Prince, and Ezekiel Smith.
Georgia 4-H Summer Camp at Rock Eagle provides an outdoor summer program unparalleled in the nation. An array of workshops offered a hands-on experience that made learning fun. Of course swimming, nature hikes, crafts and plenty of indoor and outdoor recreation time made sure that the week at camp was fun-filled from beginning to end.
Classes and workshops included:
Archery, Canoeing, Conservation, Entomology, Forestry, Herpetology, HOP! (Health Our Pledge), Lake Ecology, Native Village and Crafts, Hiking, Wildlife and more.
Over 8,000 children ages 9-19, accompanied by over 1,000 adult and teen leaders, annually descend on five unique 4-H centers for a week of camp that will be reflected on for years to come. Every camp offers great adventure, friendships and fun, and all seek to develop the camper’s Head, Heart, Hands and Health to make him or her a better person.
For more information on the Polk County 4-H Program please contact the Polk County Extension Office at 770-749-2142 or e-mail polk.extension@uga.edu. The 4-H program leaders for Polk County are Dora Williams and Crystal Hollis.