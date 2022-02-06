Georgia Northwestern Technical College recently announced the students who were named to the school’s President’s and Dean’s Lists for the 2021 fall semester.
To be eligible for the President’s List, the student must maintain a GPA of 3.8 or higher during the semester with a course load of at least 12 credit hours. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, the student must maintain a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79 during the semester with a course load of at least 12 credit hours.
President’s List students for Polk County are:
Laura Barrera, Haley Beckom, Laycie Brookshire, Jada Campbell, Rebekah Cates, Jessica Chapple, Corey Clements, James Clements, Joy Fredrick, Wendy Garner, William Griffin, Hernestina Gutierrez, Samantha Longacre, Eileen Mascote-Lopez, McKenzie McCluskey, Addison McCray, Haley Mccown, Rita Molina Gutierrez, Wendy Molina-Gutierrez, Fatema Momin, Ronaysia Moseley, Hunter Mullinax, Viviana Nevarez, Carter Norton, Jaqueline Nunez-Cruz, Marrio Oliver, Kaneisha Pace, Irene Pizano, Tanya Reyes-Cornejo, Dedra Roberson, Tecorian Rowland, Selena Segura, Jose Soto, Benjamin Stevenson, Mark Tillery, Tiacola Tolbert, Ava Wheeler and Valerie Williams.
Dean’s List students for Polk County are:
Taylor Albert, Ally Alred, James Ammons, Kelsey Bollen, Jacob Culver, Houston Edwards, Emma Evans, Franklin Fednander, Carla Freeman, Taylor Gilmer, Cristian Gomez Ramirez, Jennifer Highsmith, Brenton Mcginnis, Madison Millhollan, Ever Morillon Delgado, Kaylee Nikolopoulus, Samuel Omotosho, Ashley Paramo-Carmona, Leah Phanmanee, Hannah Raines, Bryan Rodriguez, Maricelys Romero Campos, Johana Segura-Torres, Brookelyn Shanks, Yasmin Velasquez-Escalante and Simone Washington.