Cedartown, GA (30125)

Today

Mostly cloudy this morning. A few showers developing during the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.