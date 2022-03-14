The days of having to rummage through a child’s backpack to find that piece of crumpled paper with a painting on it is a thing of the past for some Polk County students.
And as for posting it up on the refrigerator for all to see? Well, there’s new ways to display a child’s artwork now.
At Eastside Elementary School’s Fine Arts Night last week, students got to show their parents and relatives one of their pieces of art in a professional frame, complete with matting, displayed among rows of other similarly treated treasures.
School art teacher Jennifer Bradshaw said students get excited for the event, at least the ones who know about it.
Students and their families were at Fine Arts Night in March 2020 when the decision was made to move to online instruction as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was the last event that we had that year,” Bradshaw said.
Cut to two years later, and the event returned on Thursday, March 10, with activities for the students, popcorn and a red carpet backdrop for students to have pictures made with their framed artwork.
“The third, fourth and fifth graders knew what it was because they had been to it before. But the younger kids, since it’s been two years, they really haven’t experienced it yet. So I had to kind of explain to them what it was,” Bradshaw said. “And of course if they had an older brother and sister then they had probably been here before, but they love it.”
Each student at the school — Pre-K through fifth grade — picks one piece of art from what they have done that year to show at the event. It is then sent to a company called Artome which frames it and pairs it with a QR code.
At the event, students’ parents can purchase their child’s original, framed artwork while also providing relatives a QR code or link to a website where they can purchase reproductions of the piece and have it shipped directly to them.
“Shows like this give the parents, grandparents and aunts and uncles opportunities to get reproductions done. Because usually the parents want the original piece. So we’ve had many grandparents order reproductions and get it sent to them out of state,” Bradshaw said.
If a child’s piece is not purchased at the show, it is sent back to the company, who removes it from the frame and returns it to the school and the student.
Fine Arts Night isn’t the only way parents can get a copy of their child’s artwork.
“Every student in the school has their own online digital art portfolio. So every time they create a piece of artwork with me all year long, it’s uploaded to their online digital portfolio and their parents get a notification saying that they’ve created a piece of artwork,” Bradshaw said.
Parents and relatives can then go through an online company and order their child’s artwork on coffee mugs and other items. The portfolio is kept online and can be accessed by the parents at any time.
“I’ve had parents who when their kids are a senior in high school they will order something from when they were in kindergarten and give it to them as a present and just go back and look at what they’ve done in the past,” Bradshaw said.
Bradshaw said more than 3,000 pieces of artwork have been uploaded to students’ digital portfolios this school year alone.
A percentage of the sales from both the art show and the students’ digital portfolio merchandise goes back to the school’s art department, helping Bradshaw continue to purchase supplies throughout the school year.