With Jack Frost nipping at noses and the jingle of sleigh bells filling the air, the Standard Journal once again is hoping to inject a little holiday spirit into the season with its annual letters to Santa Claus.
Children from across Polk County have spent hours (or maybe just a few minutes) thinking about what they would like from jolly old St. Nicholas this year and some have even wished things for their siblings. Now that’s the holiday spirit!
These letters received by the Standard Journal from local children and their classes will be officially forwarded to Santa Claus at his North Pole P.O. box and we hope everyone gets what they asked for and maybe a little extra!
Merry Christmas and enjoy!
Dear Santa,
My name is Landyn and I want a remote control RZR for Christmas. I have been good for you and I want a white truck with a black trailer that has an excavator on it. I’ll leave you some milk and cookies at my house. But I also want a toy Jeep that I can drive. Merry Christmas.
Landyn Bentley
Kindergarten
Age 5
Dear Santa,
My name is Easton and I want some fidgets for Christmas. I have been very good at school and listen to my teachers. My old hoverboard broke so I would like a new one, and some new shoes. I also would like for you to bring my mama some socks for Christmas too.
Easton Norris
First grade
Age 7
Dear Santa,
My name is Lilyana, for Christmas this year I would like a couple things. Shoes are at the top of my list this year, some fidgets, a weighted blanket, earbuds, clothes, and some decorations for my room.
Lilyana Norris
Fourth grade
Age 9
Dear Santa,
My name is David and I think I’ve been a good boy this year. Do you think you could bring me a BB gun and some surprises. I promise I won’t shoot my eye out! I’ll leave you some milk and cookies and the deer some fruit treats with sparkles that way they can see them in the dark. We will leave a special key that only works for you, since we don’t have a chimney. I love you and hope you’ve been a good elf too!
Love,
David James Thompson
Mrs. Albea’s third-grade class — Van Wert Elementary
Dear Santa,
How are things doing in the north pole? For Christmas I want a dog. And I also want a lot of Pokemon.
Your friend,
Zayne
Dear Santa,
How are you and the elves? Can I get shoes and an iPad for Christmas? I do my chores. I help my mom. How is Mrs. Claus? How is Rudolph?
Your friend,
Aubrey
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I want a dirt bike because I haven’t had one in a while and I want an orbi gun because I haven’t had one. I’ve been helping cook and I have been good.
Your friend,
Jayce
Dear Santa,
I would really like some slime for Christmas and a pet lizard for Christmas. Please tell Rudolph I said hey and Mrs. Claus I said hey and the elves and the snowman. I hope all have a good Christmas. Merry Christmas.
Your friend,
Malayah
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a ps5 and iPhone 13 because the ps5 is for me the iPhone 13 is for my mom. How is Mrs. Claus doing? Can you please give me the ps5 and the iPhone 13 because I have been a good boy.
Your friend,
Colton
Dear Santa,
I want a skateboard and a R/C car because I do my chores.
from Garrett to Santa
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Can you please give me some clothes and some squish melon. l need some clothes because some my clothes don’t fit me and l help my mom take out the trash and why l squish melon because l always wanted a squish melon.
Your friend,
Kendrah
Dear Santa,
How are things doing in the north pole? For Christmas I want a dog. And I also want a lot of pokemon.
Your friend,
Zayne
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Please can I have a Squish melon? And a drone? I have been good.
Your friend,
Addie
Dear Santa,
I need a ps5 and a hoverboard. How are you? I hope you are ok. Thank you for the best Christmas. Can you say hi to Mrs. Claus and the elves and the reindeer and Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer? I have been a good boy this year and I will tell you why I need these things. It is because me and my brother can play with me and my dad can play with me on the ps5.
Your friend,
Sebastian
Dear Santa,
I have been good for Christmas i hope you are doing good and I wish that i can have Lots of squish melons, Please and I have helped my Mom some time with chores. One more wish. I want a Little Pet Shoppe and Merry Christmas to you.
Your friend,
Emma
Dear Santa,
How are you? I hope you are good. For Christmas I want family and friends and an adventure kit. Once I helped my mom and dad with some stuff. Once I washed dishes for my mom and then went to the store with my dad to get groceries.
From Max
Dear Santa,
How are you? Can I please get a hoverboard and a skateboard because I have been good.
From Bryson
Dear Santa,
I want an Xbox1 and a Remote Control Car. By the way, how’s your day? And how’s the weather? I hope you’re doing good in the north pole! And my day is going absolutely AWESOME!!
From Jayden
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? How is Rudolph doing? I want an iphone13 pro and an iPad pro because i can text my girlfriend because I’ve been good and helped jade and daddy clean the house. I want lots of presents.
Your friend,
Caden
Dear Santa,
I want an iPhone 13 and an iPad. Santa please Santa.
Your friend,
Lauren
Mrs. Smith’s third-grade class — Van Wert Elementary
Dear Santa,
How are you doing today? I have a few things I would like for Christmas. I would like to have an Elf, a hamster, a Spider-man, a game beast, and a tablet. I hope I am on the nice list.
Love,
Trenton
Dear Santa,
I hope you had a great year! I bet you had a really busy year too! I have just a few things on my list. I would be really, really happy if you could pick it up. I want some fidgets, a Rainbow Girl Doll, clothes, a scooter, a Nintendo Switch, candy, tent, mini brand toys, and crafty things. I would love to have this stuff because I’ve never had some of it and I would want to play with it. I’ve been wondering if Rudolph is still on your sleigh this year. I hope you get to everyone’s house safe and on time.
Love,
Parker
Dear Santa,
How are you? I know you have had a very busy year! There are five things on my Christmas list. It would be nice if you could get them for me. On my list this year is a gaming chair because my back always hurts when I play now. I would love to have some Nike shoes because a lot of people have them. I would like to have a new bed because I have to sleep with my sister. I would love to have my own bed! I want some fidget’s because I think they are cool! Hope you have a safe night on Christmas Eve!
Your friend,
Addyson
Dear Santa,
My name is Lindsay. I know you have had a busy year! For Christmas, the first thing I would like to get is some earrings. I love them! Second, I would like some roller skates so when I go hiking I can go fast. Next, I would like some Ugg boots because they are so pretty. That’s all I would like Santa. I hope you have a lovely Christmas!
Love,
Lindsay
Dear Santa,
Are you feeling ok? I hope you are. I have a lot of toys that I would like for Christmas. I would love to have a phone because my birthday is coming up also and my mom said I am not allowed to have a phone until I am 8. I want a dog also because no one in my family is allergic to them.
I hope you travel safe!
Love,
Jayson
Dear Santa,
Hi! These are some things I want for Christmas. I would like to have an iPhone 13 Pro because I really, really, really want a new phone. If you bring me an iPhone 13 Pro, I will be nice for the rest of my life! Thank you! I love you!!
Your friend,
Aiden
Dear Santa,
How are you? I bet you had a busy year! I have a few things on my Christmas list. I hope the elves can make it happen. I would like to have an iPhone so I can call my dad. I also want a swing that hangs from the ceiling so I can have fun. I also want a four-wheeler!
Your friend,
Kaylynn
Dear Santa,
Hi! Have you had a busy year? I have a question for you…. What does Rudolph eat? I may have a lot on my Christmas list. I think I have been good this year. I want an OMG doll because I do not have one and I think it would be lots of fun to play with. I also love fidgets so any extras that you have please bring them to me. I love you Santa!
Love,
Mashya
Dear Santa,
How are you? I don’t know if I have been good or not this year. I really hope you think I have been good enough to get these things. I would like a new controller for my Xbox. Mine is not the best right now. I also would like a new headset. If you could also bring me $60.00, I would love it! Thank you!
Your friend,
Landon
Dear Santa,
What’s up? What have you been doing? I’ve been a good boy this year. There are a few things I want this year. Can I please have an Xbox 360? They are really popular right now. If you could bring a 13,500 v-bucks card, I would love to have it also. I want v-bucks because I want Fortnite skins. Bring my mom something really good too!
Love,
Waylon
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have a few things on my Christmas list. May I have some new clothes? I need some new clothes because I’m running out of clothes and I need some new ones. I also want a new phone because I broke my old phone, and I can’t call my friends. Thank you!
Love,
Charlotte
Dear Santa,
I love you so much! You are the best! I have a few things on my list and if you can give me some of these things, I will love it no matter what. You are a Christmas wish and I am thankful for you! I would like to have an iPad, a Tennessee Teddy Bear, Elf toy boy and girl, Santa Claus toy, baby Yoda clothes, American Girl doll and accessories, guinea pig, a ferret, and some candy canes. I hope you and Mrs. Claus have a Merry Christmas. I will set some cookies and milk for you and don’t forget you are a Christmas wish and you too, Mrs. Claus. Thank you for the Elf cookies and I love y’all so much!
Love,
Audrey