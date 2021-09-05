Culver Graduates From Jacksonville State

A Rockmart resident recently graduated as part of Jacksonville State University’s summer commencement ceremonies.
Karl L. Culver graduated from Jacksonville State University on Aug. 6 with a BSE in History. Nearly 500 students received undergraduate and graduate degrees as part of the university's summer commencement ceremonies.
Founded in 1883 as a state teachers college, Jacksonville State University has grown from humble beginnings into the Alabama regional university with the highest percentage of accredited programs.
Located in the Appalachian foothills midway between Birmingham and Atlanta, JSU offers more than 150 courses of study, including over 40 online programs, at the undergraduate and graduate level. To learn more, visit www.jsu.edu, call 1-800-231-JAX1 or e-mail jaxfacts@jsu.edu.