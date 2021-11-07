County commission recognizes Retired Educators Day with proclamation

Members of the Polk County Retired Educators Association join Polk County Commission Chairman Hal Floyd (right) as he reads a proclamation recognizing Nov. 7, 2021, as Retired Educators Day in Georgia and Polk County during the Nov. 2 meeting of the county commission. Shown are Portia Ellis (from left), Patty Rogers, Polk Retired Educators Past President Andrea Sorrells, and President Dr. Sherri Garrett.
The Polk County Commission presented a proclamation to members of the Polk County Retired Educators Association last week recognizing Retired Educators Day.
The proclamation, read by commission chairman Hal Floyd, was observed during the board’s meeting Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Georgia Gov. Brain Kemp proclaimed Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 as Retired Educators Day in Georgia. There are more than 135,000 retired educators in Georgia, more than 31,000 of whom are members of the Georgia Retired Educators Association.
The proclamation notes that retired educators of Georgia donate thousands of hours of volunteer service and make invaluable contributions to the welfare of their respective communities across the state.
Local churches made plans to recognize retired educators on Sunday during services in appreciation for their contributions to better the lives of local children and society through their hard work and dedication.