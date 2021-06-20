A number of students from Polk County were named to the President’s and Dean’s Lists at Kennesaw State University in recognition of their academic excellence for the spring 2021 semester.
To be named to the President’s List, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0. Local students earning this honor are:
From Aragon — Izzetter Walther.
From Cedartown — Arianna Craddock, Andrew Whitfield, Brooks Brumby and Kelsie Kadner.
From Rockmart — Taylor Bebout, Brittney Ballard, Logan Ehorn, Victoria Evans, Alexia Sanchez, Saif Momin, Daniela Leon, Erin Mothershed, Dakota Cameron, Ansley Bray and Janice Rampley.
To be named to the Dean’s List, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 3.5. Local students earning this honor are:
From Aragon — Cassie Slater and Mary Nance.
From Cedartown — Krista Fuller, Robert Gardner, Raj Patel, Kamryn Frazier, Griffin Elder, Ivan Alvarado, Nolan Holland and Gracie Richardson.
From Rockmart — Justin Fricks, Christian Schneider, Victor Uribe, Laura Hillhouse, Kayla Kelley, Evan Shutley, Brevin Barnes and Jacqueline Mozley.
A leader in innovative teaching and learning, Kennesaw State University offers more than 150 undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees to its approximately 41,000 students. With 11 colleges on two metro Atlanta campuses, Kennesaw State is a member of the University System of Georgia and the third-largest university in the state.
Students named to Alabama Dean’s List
A total of 11,813 students enrolled during the spring 2021 term at The University of Alabama made the Dean’s List with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the President’s List with academic records of 4.0 (all A’s).
Among the students named to the school’s Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester are Jaden Dingler of Cedartown and Marina Miller of Rockmart.
Mercer announces spring 2021 honors
Mercer University recently announced the President’s List and Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester. Inclusion on these lists requires students to meet rigorous GPA standards specific to the college or school within the university.
Sean Simmons of Aragon was named to the President’s List, while Tysen Dougherty of Cedartown was named to the Dean’s List.
Founded in 1833, Mercer University is a dynamic and comprehensive center of undergraduate, graduate and professional education. The University enrolls more than 9,000 students in 12 schools and colleges — liberal arts and sciences, law, pharmacy, medicine, business, engineering, education, theology, music, nursing, health professions, and professional advancement — on major campuses in Macon and Atlanta, medical school sites in Macon, Savannah and Columbus, and at regional academic centers in Henry and Douglas counties.
Students named to Ga. Tech Dean’s List
The following students have earned the distinction of Dean’s List at the Georgia Institute of Technology for spring 2021. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.
Local students earning this distinction are Payton McClarity Jones of Rockmart and James Mulcay of Cedartown.
The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is a top 10 public research university developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition.