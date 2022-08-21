Graduation

Rockmart's William Sanders was awarded his degree and named to the Dean's List for the 2022 summer semester at the University of North Georgia.

The University of North Georgia awarded almost 530 degrees and more than 40 certificates to graduates. Almost 300 graduates participated in the summer 2022 commencement ceremony held Aug. 5 at the Convocation Center on UNG's Dahlonega Campus.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In