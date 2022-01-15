Several local students received honors from Kennesaw State University for their academic excellence for the fall 2021 semester.
The school named more than 5,100 students to the President's List and more than 7,300 to the University's Dean's List for last semester.
To be named to the President’s List, an undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
President's List honorees include the following Kennesaw State students from the area:
ARAGON: Christopher Colston, Mary Nance, Cassie Slater, Timothy Williams and Austin Woodall.
CEDARTOWN: Jordan Denton, Kamryn Frazier, Krista Fuller, Nolan Holland, Gracie Kirkland, Emily Rodriguez-Jacobo and Mikayla Stockett.
ROCKMART: Brevin Barnes, Taylor Bebout, Dakota Cameron, Neely Collum, Leslie Davis, Logan Ehorn, Emma Hanson, Ager Hilson, Cameron Johnson, Emily Jones, Isabella Jones-Padilla, Kayla Kelley, Daniela Leon and Emma Williams.
To be named to the Dean’s List, an undergraduate student must be enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a grade point average of at least 3.5.
Dean’s List honorees include the following Kennesaw State students from the area:
ARAGON: Lauren Carter, Natalie Hernandez and Madelynn Tilley.
CEDARTOWN: Mason Bennett, William Edwards, Abraham Hodgins, Jeremy Ledbetter, Raj Patel, Gracie Richardson, Camden Rittenhouse, Roy Alvah Tracy, Timothy Walker and Andrew Whitfield.
ROCKMART: Brittney Ballard, Alyssa Burnicle, Ryan Curran, Noah Enyart, Victoria Evans, Keri Ferriss, Anderson Guse, Jessica Kubat, Macy McNabb, Saif Momin, Jacqueline Mozley, Austin Sisson, Gavin Tan, Victor Uribe, Izzetter Walther, Casey Ware and Diana Zardoya.
Hayes named to VSU Dean’s List
Rockmart’s Walker Hayes was named to Valdosta State University’s Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester.
Dean's List honors are reserved for the highest achieving students at VSU. Hayes is one of more than 1,700 distinguished and accomplished students recognized for exemplifying excellence in the attainment of their educational goals.
To qualify for the Dean's List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.0 or higher.
Locals earn RN pins from Gadsden State
The Gadsden State Community College Division of Health Sciences recognized students earning their associate degree in registered nursing during a pinning ceremony in December at Gadsden State Cherokee.
Among those graduating from the program in the fall of 2021 were Brittany LeSteeno - Cedartown; Eden Parks - Dallas; and Samantha Robinson - Lindale.
Hayden Named to SNHU President's List
Angela Hayden of Cedartown Has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's fall 2021 semester President's List.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits.