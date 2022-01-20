Several Polk County residents were recently named to Shorter University’s fall 2021 semester Dean’s List as announced by the school this week.
To achieve this honor, students must have been enrolled full time and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.
Local students receiving this honor are:
Aragon: Alexis Carter, Elementary Education (P-5); Abigail Godfrey, Interdisciplinary Studies; Haleigh Miller, Elementary Education (P-5); and Lucas Queen, History Education.
Cedartown: Jacob Barker, General Business; Mary Casey, Communication Studies; Emilee Kelley, Elementary Education (P-5); Kloe Knoebel, Associate of Science; Owen Lewis, Christian Studies; Cassie Matthews, General Business; Brooks Moore, Sport Management; Miriam Segura-Torres, Pre-Nursing; and Justin Wyatt, Computer Information Systems.
Rockmart: Jessica Barber, Nursing; Jordan Dorough, Accounting; Carlee Graham, Interdisciplinary Studies; Christina Luttrell, General Business; Jasmine McGreggor, Elementary/Special Education (P-5); Mary Owen, Biology; Haley Reynolds, Psychology; Dalton Sprayberry, General Business; and Jonathan Suppes, Elementary Education (P-5).
JSU announces fall 2021 honors
Nearly 1,100 students were named to the President's List at Jacksonville State University for their outstanding academic performance in fall 2021.
The honorees include:
Cedartown: Reagan Peek, Katrina Harris, Ariel Baker, Suzanna Mcelwee, and Ashley Westmoreland.
Rockmart: Carmen Johnson, Paris Washington, Maggie Lindsey, Cody Bray, Sarah Frasier, Parker Crawford, and Chloe Peace.
More than 1,200 students were named to Jacksonville State’s Dean's List for their outstanding academic performance during the fall 2021 semester.
The honorees include:
Aragon: Cameron Ingle.
Cedartown: Emily Pointer, Morgan Price, Kailyn Cromer, Andrea Sides, and Marina Sosa-Diaz.
Rockmart: Jonathan Crowe, Brohn Brooks, and Josie Depew.
Dingler named to UA Dean’s List
Jaden Dingler was recently named to The University of Alabama Dean's List for fall semester 2021.
A total of 11,979 students enrolled during the fall 2021 term at The University of Alabama made the dean's list with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the president's list with academic records of 4.0 (all A's).
The UA dean's and president's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
Locals named to Mercer Dean’s List
Mercer University recently announced its Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester. Inclusion on these lists requires students to meet rigorous GPA standards specific to the college or school within the University.
The following area students were named to the Dean’s List:
Aragon: Anbria Daniels, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
Cedartown: Kaitlyn Puckett, junior, School of Engineering.
Rockmart: Joshua Thorpe, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
Barnett named to Belmont Dean’s List
Kasey Barnett of Cedartown has qualified for the fall 2021 Dean's List at Belmont University. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C. Approximately 50 percent of Belmont's 7,076 undergraduate students qualified for the Fall 2021 Dean's List.
Local students receive UNG honors
University of North Georgia President Bonita C. Jacobs recently recognized students who achieved a 4.0 GPA during the fall 2021 semester.
Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor's degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the President's Honor Roll.
Those honored include:
Brandon Clark of Rockmart, Noah Green of Aragon, Justin Howard of Rockmart, Jenna McCollum of Aragon, and Kemi Scoggins of Aragon.
Area students named to Gadsden State President’s List
The 2021 fall semester President’s List at Gadsden State Community College was recently released by President Kathy Murphy. Full-time students who earn a semester grade point average of 4.0 (with all A’s) and complete a minimum of 12 credit hours of college-level work are named to the President’s List.
Area students included in this list are Tanner Arnold from Cedartown and Alexander McGee from Dallas.