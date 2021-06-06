Shorter University in Rome has announced students named to the school’s Dean’s List for the spring semester of 2021. To achieve this honor, students must have been enrolled full time and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.
Students named to the list include:
From Aragon: Alexis Bagley, Christian Studies; Alexis Carter, Elementary Education (P-5); Theresa Dunn, General Business; and Lucas Queen, History Education.
From Cedartown: Evie Blackmon, Elementary Education (P-5); Isaac Bradley, Nursing; Emilee Kelley, Elementary Education (P-5); Jodi Knight, Elementary Education (P-5); Owen Lewis, Christian Studies; Emma Payne, General Business; Andrea Ridgeway, Pre-Nursing; and Patricia Segura-Aguilar, Nursing.
From Rockmart: Jordan Dorough, Accounting; Carlee Graham, Pre-Nursing; LaDonna Mears, General Business; Mary Owen, Biology; Griffin Pace, General Business; Haley Reynolds, Pre-Nursing; Jonathan Suppes, Elementary Education (P-5); and Brandi Wigley, Human Services.
Local residents earn Georgia State honors
Georgia State University announced its President’s List and Dean’s List for the Spring 2021 semester recently.
To be eligible for the President’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Local students on Georgia State’s President’s List are Saray Bahena and Bonnie Ingram of Cedartown.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Local students on Georgia State’s Dean’s List students are Robert Laltrello of Rockmart, Kiarra Tolbert of Rockmart and Kush Patel of Cedartown.
