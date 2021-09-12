Kennesaw State University recently named students to the President’s List and Dean’s List in recognition of their academic excellence for the summer 2021 semester.
To be named to the President’s List, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
Nearly 900 students were named to the list, including the following local students:
Taylor Bebout of Rockmart, a Elementary Education major; Arris Ray of Aragon, a Industrial Engineering Tech major; Kayla Kelley of Rockmart, a Nursing-Accelerated major; Jacqueline Mozley of Rockmart, a Psychology major; and Mary Nance of Aragon, a Public Relations major.
More than 900 students were named to the summer 2021 Dean’s List at Kennesaw State University. They include Timyus House of Cedartown, Megan Tan of Rockmart and D Niya Wilson of Rockmart.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher and complete a minimum of nine credit hours.
A leader in innovative teaching and learning, Kennesaw State University offers undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees to its more than 41,000 students. With 11 colleges on two metro Atlanta campuses, Kennesaw State is a member of the University System of Georgia and the third-largest university in the state.
Polk residents receive Reinhardt honors
Reinhardt University is proud to announce the students who earned the recognition of being placed on the spring 2021 President’s and Dean’s Lists.
To be on the President’s List, students must take at least 12 credit hours, earning a 4.0 GPA and not have any incompletes.
Polk County residents who earned their place on the spring 2021 President’s List are Alexandria Carroll Casey and Emily Drew Loveless from Rockmart.
The Dean’s List is compiled at the end of each semester to recognize undergraduate students who have completed at least 12 hours during the semester with a 3.5-3.99 GPA with no grade less than a B.
Polk County residents who earned their place on the spring 2021 Dean’s List are Justin Scott Carroll, and Anna Marie Snider from Rockmart, and Sabrina Jean Duet from Cedartown.
Founded in 1883, Reinhardt University is a private, comprehensive institution grounded in the liberal arts and affiliated with the United Methodist Church. Reinhardt offers more than 40 graduate and undergraduate programs online and on campus, ranging from business and education to music and theater.