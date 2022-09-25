Valdosta State University recently announced the members of its graduating class of the 2022 summer semester, which includes area residents.
Sean Hynes of Rockmart earned the Education Specialist in Coaching Pedagogy in Physical Education. Ansley Lane of Rockmart earned the Bachelor of Arts in Psychology. Jason Ollis of Rockmart earned the Master of Arts in English Studies for Language Arts Teachers.
Established in 1906, Valdosta State University is a premier comprehensive university that offers both the extensive academic, cultural, and social opportunities of a major university and the small classes and close, personal attention of smaller institutions.
Georgia State University
Local residents were named to the President’s List at Georgia State University for the 2022 summer semester.
To be eligible for the President's List during the summer semester, degree-seeking students with a minimum Georgia State University cumulative grade point average of 2.00 must earn a 4.0 GPA for the semester and complete at least six semester hours of academic credit with no incompletes.
Among those earning this distinction were Madeline McAuley and Manish Tiwari, both of Rockmart.
Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds.
The student body of nearly 52,000 demonstrates that students from all backgrounds can achieve at high rates with unsurpassed connections to the city's business, government, nonprofit and cultural organizations.