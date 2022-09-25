College News

Valdosta State University recently announced the members of its graduating class of the 2022 summer semester, which includes area residents.

Sean Hynes of Rockmart earned the Education Specialist in Coaching Pedagogy in Physical Education. Ansley Lane of Rockmart earned the Bachelor of Arts in Psychology. Jason Ollis of Rockmart earned the Master of Arts in English Studies for Language Arts Teachers.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In