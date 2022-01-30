Georgia Highlands College has announced students named to the fall 2021 President’s List and Dean’s List. To achieve President’s List status, students must earn a 4.0 grade point average and attain a minimum of nine semester hours of credit. To make the Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of nine semester hours and achieve at least a 3.5 average.
The following Polk County students were named to the President’s List:
Juana Aguilar, Cedartown; Monserrat Alvarez-paramo, Cedartown; Mackenzie Bollen, Rockmart; Emily Bray, Rockmart; Peyton Brock, Rockmart; Alexis Clanton, Rockmart; Erin Clark, Aragon; Alexis Cruz, Cedartown; Baylee Davenport, Cedartown; Latoya Davis, Cedartown; Evan Hammonds, Aragon; Alyvia Hope, Rockmart; Keinsley Houston, Rockmart; William Howard, Cedartown; Madison Hulsey, Rockmart; Molli Lemons, Cedartown; Samantha Lewis, Rockmart; Rafael Nunez, Cedartown; Natalie Parker, Rockmart; Erin Patterson, Cedartown; Abigail Plunkett, Aragon; and Jennifer Vaughn, Cedartown.
The following Polk County students were named to the Dean’s List:
Kaitlyn Bohannon, Rockmart; Delaney Bright, Rockmart; Briceyda Cortes-Leon, Cedartown; Jessica Farmer, Rockmart; Anna Fueston, Rockmart; Ansley Gravely, Cedartown; Jordan Mobbs, Cedartown; Amaria Owens, Cedartown; Tiara Penson, Cedartown; Karlee Quick, Rockmart; Tonya Rodgers, Cedartown; Nathanael Seymour, Rockmart; Jacob Sims, Rockmart; Barry Smith, Cedartown; William Statham, Cedartown; Cameron Stephens, Cedartown; Taylor Tucker, Aragon; Gavin Turpin, Cedartown; and Mileia Watts, Cedartown.
VSU grads include Polk residentsValdosta State University is proud to announce the members of its graduating class of fall 2021. This includes the following area residents:
♦Erica Chason of Rockmart earned the Master of Education in Elementary Education
♦Anslee Earwood of Rockmart earned the Education Specialist in Instructional Technology
♦Spencer Jones of Cedartown earned the Master of Education in Health and Physical Education (Prekindergarten-Grade 12)
♦Kelly Scott of Rockmart earned the Education Specialist in Instructional Technology
“I am incredibly proud of our graduates for having the dedication to overcome countless obstacles, including this ongoing global health crisis, and to finish strong and reach this significant milestone,” said Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, president of VSU.
“I am similarly so proud of the world-class faculty and staff who supported these students through life-changing teaching, mentoring, advising, research, community engagement opportunities, and much more on their journey to this special day.”
Locals part of award-winning Marching SouthernersJacksonville State University’s famed marching band, The Marching Southerners, has won the top prize in college bands, the prestigious Sudler Trophy from the John Phillip Sousa Foundation, and also been invited to represent the United States in Normandy, France, at the 80th anniversary of D-Day in June 2024.
Local members of the band include:
Cameron Ingle of Aragon; Matthew Russell of Cedartown; Caroline Richardson of Rockmart; Emily Pointer of Cedartown; Cody Bray of Rockmart; Caleb Bray; and Tyler Rustin of Cedartown.