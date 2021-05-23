Shorter University held its 2021 commencement exercises on Thursday, May 6, in the Winthrop-King Centre on Shorter’s Rome campus.
Students from Cedartown who received their degrees during the 2020-2021 academic year were:
Evie Leigh Blackmon, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education (P-5)
Isaac Trey Bradley, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Nancy Cruz, Bachelor of Science, Chemistry
Jessica Lea Garner, Bachelor of Business Administration, General Business
Kristy Ann Johnston, Master of Business Administration
Jodi Richardson Knight, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education (P-5)
Elizabeth Grace Mobley, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Lindia Rene Moore, Master of Management
Peyton Lance Moore, Bachelor of Business Administration, Sport Management
Patricia Segura Aguilar, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Students from Rockmart who received their degrees during the 2020-2021 academic year were:
LaDonna Michelle Mears, Bachelor of Business Administration, General Business
Anginene Tolbert, Master of Business Administration
Students from Aragon who received their degrees during the 2020-2021 academic year were:
Destiny Mikhala Killian, Bachelor of Arts, English
Founded in 1873, Shorter University is a Christ-centered, four-year liberal arts university committed to excellence in education. U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review annually include Shorter on their lists of best Southeastern Colleges.
The university offers traditional bachelor’s degrees in 40 areas of study, online courses and degree programs, undergraduate programs for working adults, associate’s and master’s programs.
Bentley graduates from Piedmont University
Piedmont University celebrated 380 spring graduates during a commencement ceremony on May 14 in the Johnny Mize Athletic Center in Demorest. They are the first to graduate from the institution since its name changed from Piedmont College to Piedmont University in April.
Cedartown’s Madison Bentley was among the graduates.
President James F. Mellichamp and Board of Trustees Chairman Thomas A. “Gus” Arrendale III congratulated students receiving Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, Master of Business Administration, Master of Arts, Master of Arts in Teaching, Education Specialist, and Doctor of Education degrees.
Local residents named to SNHU Winter 2021 President’s List
It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Winter 2021 President’s List. The winter term runs from January to May.
Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List.
Local residents receiving this honor are Adam Gentry of Cedartown, and Daniel Wolfe of Cedartown.
Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 88-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 150,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH.
Davenport named to Carson-Newman spring Dean’s List
Among the Carson-Newman University students named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester is Abby Davenport of Aragon.
The University awards Dean’s List honors to students earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while taking 12 or more credit hours.
Founded in 1851, Carson-Newman is a Christian liberal arts-based university affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention. The University is located in Jefferson City, Tennessee, among the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains and celebrated a record 2,900 students in the fall.