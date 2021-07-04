Mercer University conferred bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees to more than 2,200 students at five commencements held in May in Macon and Atlanta.
Four Cedartown residents were among those who graduated from Mercer during the 2020-2021 academic year. They are:
Madison Blazer, College of Education, Master of Arts in Teaching
Carter Dingler, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts
Wayne Wright Gammon III, School of Law, Juris Doctor
Lauren Ashley Smith, School of Law, Juris Doctor
Printup graduates from Valdosta State
Kalisha Printup of Aragon, Georgia, has earned the Bachelor of Science in Health Science from Valdosta State University.
Printup is among more than 1,100 students who completed their degree requirements during 2021 spring semester.
"I am incredibly proud of our graduates for having the dedication to overcome countless obstacles, including this ongoing global health crisis, and to finish strong and reach this significant milestone," said Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, president of VSU.
"I am similarly so proud of the world-class faculty and staff who supported these students through life-changing teaching, mentoring, advising, research, community engagement opportunities, and much more on their journey to this special day."
