More than 4,000 students graduated from Georgia State University at the associate's, bachelor's and graduate levels during the Spring 2021 semester.
Graduates from Polk County include:
- James Crawford of Rockmart, earning a Doctor of Philosophy degree, majoring in Political Science
- Kush Patel of Cedartown, earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Computer Information Systems and Managerial Sciences
- Symba Arbuthnot of Cedartown, earning a Specialist In Education degree, majoring in School Psychology
Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds.
The student body of nearly 52,000 demonstrates that students from all backgrounds can achieve at high rates with unsurpassed connections to the city's business, government, nonprofit and cultural organizations.
Hayes named to VSU Dean’s List
Valdosta State University congratulates Walker Hayes of Rockmart for earning a spot on the Spring 2021 Dean's List.
Dean's List honors are reserved for the highest achieving students at VSU. Hayes is one of more than 1,700 distinguished and accomplished students recognized for exemplifying excellence in the attainment of their educational goals.
To qualify for the Dean's List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher.