CHS alum receives doctorate from Xavier University

Khalefa King, a graduate of Cedartown High School, received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Xavier University in New Orleans, Louisiana, on May 8, where she served as President of the Pharm D Class of 2021.
She received the Warren P. McKenna Service Award for outstanding service and commitment to the College of Pharmacy, Kappa Psi Pharmaceutical Fraternity Delta Eta Chapter Service Award, Bowl of Hygeia Award for exemplifying the highest ideals of professional commitment to academic excellence, exceptional leadership and outstanding service.
In addition, she received the Mother M. Agatha Ryan Award which included a scholarship. Mother M. Agatha Ryan was the first president of Xavier University.
Leadership positions held were Pharmacy Student E-Board, Peer Dean Planning and Association Committee for Freshman Orientation, Corresponding Secretary & Professional Development Chair Kappa Psi Fraternity, Louisiana Society of Health System Professionals, 2021 Xavier Commencement Planning Committee, Chairperson of of the following: RX Peer Mentor Committee, Black History Month, Xavier Activity Board Publicity and Vanguard Interactive Mentoring Scholar Co- Chair.
Publications include King, K. and Williams, L., “Effects of Stressors and Perceived Stress on Academic Performance among College Students,” ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting, November, 2020.
Community service includes Lake Charles Hurricane Relief, Celebration Church Sunday school teacher, COVID-19 care packages, Farming NOLA , and co-founder and board member of Youth Working Together for a “Speedy” Awareness, Inc. of Cedartown.
Other honors include Dean’s List, First Lady to Miss Xavier University, Captain of Xavier University Cheerleading Squad, Walgreens Employee of the Month and Walgreens Customer Care Award for the District.
King will be attending Auburn University starting July 1 in the Pharmacy Residency Program. She will be specializing in ambulatory care and will receive an adjunct faculty appointment within the Department of Pharmacy Practice at the Harrison School of Pharmacy.
She is the daughter of Pamela Baker-King and the late Willie L. King, and sister of Karriem King.