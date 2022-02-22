Cedartown native earns club student honor

Grace Ann Lundy, a senior at Darlington School in Rome, was named the Noon Optimist Student of the Month for January by the Rome Optimist Club.
The daughter of Leigh Ann and Rick Lundy of Cedartown, Grace Ann was honored at the Rome Optimist Club luncheon on Jan. 24.
"Grace Ann is a goal setter who lets nothing stand in the way of her success" said John Cox, Thatcher Chair of English at Darlington. "This combination of a bulldog determination and her caring nature will make her an asset to any institution of higher learning."
A day student who has been enrolled at Darlington since fourth grade, Lundy has taken 10 Honors and AP courses during her high school career. She is a member of the National Honor Society and a 2-Star member of the International Thespian Society. A Tiger Expert, she is also a member of The Darlington Players, The Darlingtones female a-cappella group, the Concert Choir, a four-year letterman of the cheerleading squad, the swim team, the "Y" Cabinet and the Honor Council.
"Grace Ann is a young woman with integrity," said Shelley Daniel, theater director. "I see her ethics and decency exemplified in the way that she treats other people when things get tense or difficult. I see how she gives trust and also receives it from everyone around her. I see her strong character in her sincerity to do good work and simply do good. She faces each challenge I present to her with integrity and incredible work ethic."
"Grace Ann has been very involved in service projects in our school and local community over the past few years," said Kim Bell, head of Register House. "She has a big heart and is also willing to put in the hard work needed to succeed. She is one of the top servant leaders in her class and is always looking for additional ways to contribute. I'm proud of everything she has given back to her school and city."
Outside of school, Lundy takes recreational and competition dance at The Dance Centre of Rome.