Berry College recently announced its newest class of graduates for 2021 with those who have completed their course work for the fall semester.
Brandon Bentley, of Cedartown, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Berry College as part of the most recent class of graduates.
The institution also released its fall 2021 Dean’s List recently, and several local students were among those recognized.
The Dean's List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.
Among those who were named to the Dean’s List were Montana Barber of Rockmart, Ashley Baxter of Rockmart, Brandon Bentley of Cedartown, Hannah Coleman of Cedartown, Reed Couch of Cedartown, Kylee Davis of Rockmart, Ansley Felker of Rockmart, Levi Lane of Cedartown, Andrew Lumpkin of Rockmart, Taylor McVey of Rockmart, Gillian Vansciver of Rockmart, and Natalie Wilder of Rockmart.
Nationally recognized for academic excellence and as an outstanding educational value, Berry is an independent, coeducational, comprehensive liberal arts college of approximately 2,100 students in Mount Berry.
For more than a century, the college has offered an exceptional education that balances intellectual exploration, practical learning, and character development. Its 27,000-acre campus is the world's largest.