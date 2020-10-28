Polk School District has made the decision to close all schools Thursday, Oct. 29, and hold a distance learning day for all students as Tropical Storm Zeta's path is expected to cross into Northwest Georgia.
A tropical storm watch is in effect for portions of north and west central Georgia through midday Thursday as sustained winds 25-35 mph with gusty winds up to 50 mph will be possible as Zeta crosses the area later tonight into Thursday.
Gusty winds are also possible in stronger showers with embedded thunderstorms and in higher elevations.
Polk School District posted the following on Facebook on Wednesday afternoon:
Due to severe weather predictions for tomorrow, Polk School District will be having a Distance Learning Day on Thursday, October 29 for ALL students.
Students in grades 6-12 should refer to their teacher’s websites for assignments. Students in Kindergarten through 5th grade will have work sent home with them to complete.
We apologize for the inconvenience but the safety of our students and staff remains our number one priority. Thank you for your continued partnership.