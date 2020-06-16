The Polk County College and Career Academy had 21 Class of 2020 seniors receive their associates degrees from Georgia Highlands College through their dual enrollment program. 11 graduates from Rockmart High School and 10 graduates from Cedartown High School will be receiving their high school diplomas with 2 years worth of college credit as well.
GHC Associate’s Degree graduates from Rockmart are Malorie Bradfield, Sarah Adair, Mia Duffy, Haley Fairel, Mary Laltrello, Branson Lewis, Logan McMichen, Colby Mize, Joshua Sanders, Kensley Woolfork, and Ansley Wynn.
GHC Associate’s Degree graduates from Cedartown are Chloe Reid, Kristi Reid, Juana Aguilar, Tyler Dennis, Grant Hendrix, Jessica Neal, Kennedy Owens, Campbell Parham, Emily Redden, and Omar Reyes-Chavez.