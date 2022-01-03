Youth Working Together for a “ Speedy” Awareness Literacy Bookmobile delivered presents from Dec. 26-30, giving some after-Christmas joy to youth and adults throughout the Cedartown community.

The gifts included over 1,000 treats and snacks for youth and 800 face masks for adults, which included families that were quarantined with COVID-19.

YWTSA is a non- profit organization whose goal is to train, motivate and empower youth through educational and community service endeavors which will assist them in becoming humanitarians.

In addition, YWTSA would like to thank Community Share Ministry of Cedartown on North Main Street for their donations to this community service project.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you