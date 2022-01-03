YWTSA delivers treats, snacks and face masks after Christmas From contributed reports Jan 3, 2022 24 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Contributed Contributed Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Youth Working Together for a “ Speedy” Awareness Literacy Bookmobile delivered presents from Dec. 26-30, giving some after-Christmas joy to youth and adults throughout the Cedartown community.The gifts included over 1,000 treats and snacks for youth and 800 face masks for adults, which included families that were quarantined with COVID-19.YWTSA is a non- profit organization whose goal is to train, motivate and empower youth through educational and community service endeavors which will assist them in becoming humanitarians.In addition, YWTSA would like to thank Community Share Ministry of Cedartown on North Main Street for their donations to this community service project. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Rockmart pair die after single-vehicle wreck in Floyd County New business ready to introduce area to axe throwing Trial not yet scheduled for 2 accused of killing Polk detective Kristen Hearne in 2017 Local sports teams found their way among the best in the state in 2021 Judge dismisses indictment of Trey Kelley in fatal hit-and-run crash Local Events Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.