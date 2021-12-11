Family members were left to sift through the rubble of a house that exploded on a small, rural road in southwest Polk County on Saturday morning.
A woman was killed when the home at 73 Winkle Road exploded just before 10 a.m. and sent out a blast that shattered windows in nearby homes and was heard for several miles in Polk and Haralson counties.
State fire investigators were on the scene soon after the explosion occurred and had wrapped up their on-site investigation by 2 p.m. A press release from Polk County Fire and EMA with more information was expected sometime Saturday afternoon.
The home, located off of U.S. 27 south of Cedartown, was completely destroyed, with lumber, metal sheeting and vinyl siding thrown up into the surrounding trees and across the street from the property.
Polk County Police Det. Brandon Crawford said officers were dispatched to the scene along with Polk County Fire and Redmond EMS around 10 a.m. in response to the explosion.
When they arrived they discovered the home severely damaged and on fire. Crawford said Polk County volunteer firefighters extinguished the fire and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's bomb unit was initially called out to assist.
"Just for protocol really. It was never suspected," Crawford said in the hours immediately following the blast.
"But they were called in and they checked everything out. Now fire investigators are on scene and they're doing their investigation as well. But like I said it's still pretty early though."
Crawford said the woman is believed to be the only person in the house at the time of the explosion. Her name had not yet been released.
Crawford said they estimated the shockwave from the explosion damaged buildings anywhere from 500 to 1,000 feet out from the explosion.
A neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, was sitting near the property after fire and police officials had left. He said he was there to help the woman’s family load up any belongings or items they could salvage.
“I was fixing to get in the shower and then all I heard was just that big boom and didn't know what happened,” he said. "Then all the sirens were coming and we came down here and saw all this.”
Debris could be seen in neighbors’ yards and in the trees around the property. Several people took to Facebook to report they heard the explosion Saturday morning.
PREVIOUSLY POSTED:
