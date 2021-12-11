Sorry, an error occurred.
Polk County firefighters stand at the scene of a house explosion south of Cedartown on Saturday, December 11, 2021.
State fire investigators are on the scene of a house explosion on Winkle Road south of Cedartown that killed a woman.
The state fire marshal's investigation unit and a gas company representative was on the scene.
Polk County Police Det. Brandon Crawford said officers were dispatched to the scene along with Polk County Fire and Redmond EMS around 10 a.m. in reasons to an explosion reported.
When they arrived they discovered the home severely damaged and on fire. Crawford said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's bomb unit was initially called out to assist.
"Just just for a protocol really. It was never suspected," Crawford said.
"But they were called in and they checked everything out. Now fire investigators are on scene and they're doing their investigation as well. But like said, it's still pretty early though."
Crawford said a woman was the only person in the house of which they are aware. She was killed in the explosion. Her name had not yet been released.
Officials are still asking people to stay clear of the area as the investigation continues.
Polk County Coroner Norman Smith has confirmed one death in an explosion that severely damaged a house Saturday morning south of Cedartown.
Smith said he could not release any more information about the fatality.
Fire and EMS were called out to a home on Winkle Road off of U.S. 27 around 10 a.m. after reports of an explosion in the area.
The exact reason for the explosion has not yet been released, but Polk County Fire and county police officials are on the scene.
Smith said state fire marshal representatives are on the way.
More information on this incident will be released later.
