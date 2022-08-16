Two injured, one dead in early morning shooting in Cedartown By Jeremy Stewart JStewart@PolkStandardJournal.com Jeremy Stewart Author email Aug 16, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Three people were shot during an incident on Gibson Street early Tuesday morning in Cedartown. Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome confirmed that one of the victims died and the shooter is in custody. Newsome said more information will be made available later. We will update this story with any further developments. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jeremy Stewart Author email Follow Jeremy Stewart Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Carlisle Borough accepting submissions for outside agency funding 26 min ago Disneyland raises Magic Key annual pass prices up to 16% 29 min ago Baltimore woman acquitted in mother’s death, burning of body 29 min ago Disneyland raises Magic Key annual pass prices up to 16% 29 min ago Endorsement: Re-elect Suzette Martinez Valladarez in Assembly District 40 29 min ago Painting a 'Sanctuary' in Chinatown 34 min ago Beverly man charged with months of abuse, kidnapping 34 min ago Take two: Council to again debate SRO property 36 min ago Trending Now Rome High School football players rush to assist motorist trapped in car Security, school culture discussed at contentious Rome school board meeting Duluth Trading Co., known for its 'buck naked' clothing, plans $53 million, 300-job distribution center in Adairsville Arrest made in bomb threat at Floyd County Sheriff's Office and jail We need to rally behind our school systems Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.