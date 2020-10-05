Yes, Vincent, there will be Halloween this year.
But the traditional places to go to stock up on favorite treats on Oct. 31 are not going to be available for the children of Polk County, a decision that caught some residents off guard last week.
Trick-or-treating in downtown Cedartown and Rockmart is being postponed this year, according to officials.
Downtown Cedartown Association Director Ramona Ruark said with Halloween falling on a Saturday this year, many of their member businesses on Main Street would not normally be open, which led to the decision to not have an organized downtown event.
“This is the downtown businesses that give out the candy and spend a lot of their money on the candy they hand out,” Ruark said, emphasizing the decision had nothing to do with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A majority of our downtown businesses are family-owned and operated establishments that either close early on Saturday or are not open at all,” she said. “With the majority of businesses closed we don’t want to have trick-or-treat and not have but just a few businesses participating.”
Ruark said the DCA does not usually host the downtown trick-or-treating when it falls on a Saturday or Sunday. And with Halloween coming on a Sunday in 2021, she said they are looking to 2022 to bring back the normal event.
Rockmart City Clerk Stacey Smith said that the Rockmart Business Alliance has not made any plans to host trick-or-treating in its downtown area this year either.
However, officials from both cities have publicly stated that trick-or-treating in neighborhoods and at churches or organizations that hold special events are still being allowed. And there are some local Halloween events happening this month to enjoy instead.
The Polk County Chamber of Commerce is holding its Trick-or-Treat with the Chamber contest on its Facebook page — https://www.facebook.com/polkchamberga — where residents can follow clues to find painted rocks that lead to special treat bags from area businesses.
Cook Farm is presenting its third annual Horse Show and Trunk or Treat on Oct. 17 beginning at 10 a.m. at Crazzy P Arena at 1021 Antioch Road in Cedartown.
Admission is free and the event promises food, fun games and prizes. For more information, contact Nora Cook at 678-988-1701.
Then on Halloween evening the Benchwarmers travel softball team is hosting a drive-thru trunk or treat from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 525 Piedmont Highway in Cedartown.
Trick-or-treaters are encouraged to wear their best costume and enjoy curbside treats. The event is free but donations to the Benchwarmers travel softball team are appreciated.
If there are any local Halloween events happening that we’ve missed, please contact Editor Jeremy Stewart at JStewart@PolkStandardJournal.com.