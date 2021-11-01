Standard Journal rolls out new website

A refreshed, cleaner layout and experience is waiting for readers and subscribers on the Polk Standard Journal’s website.
Officially made live on Wednesday, Oct. 27, the new website includes the same community-based coverage for Polk County and nearby areas with better organization that allows visitors to see links to many different articles at once.
The site will continue to include breaking state and national news with an emphasis on local stories on the homepage. Also easily accessible is a look at the top trending stories and a link to the e-Edition of the paper, which allows subscribers to view the most recent paper on a computer or mobile device.
Visit polkstandardjournal.com to check out the site. While there, consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the newspaper or website.
Right now subscribers to the website can sign up for a trial offer of 99 cents per month for the first two billing cycles. After that, the rate will be $9.99 per month.
Subscribers get digital access to all NorthwestGeorgiaNews.com products, including the Rome News-Tribune, Calhoun Times, Catoosa Walker News, and The Polk Standard Journal.
Print subscribers get free access to the Northwest Georgia News website as part of their subscription.