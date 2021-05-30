Southland Soul to open summer concert series

After a year of having events and concerts sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic, live music is coming back to Cedartown this weekend with the start of the 2021 Peek Park Summer Concert Series.
Southland Soul, an eight-member energetic band, will be cranking out and cranking up hit after hit Saturday, June 5, from 7-9 p.m. as the opening act for the series. Having played Cedartown in 2019, the band is back again due to popular demand with a long setlist of favorites.
The concert will utilize a central area of the park, thanks in large part to the city of Cedartown’s new all-terrain weather-proof staging and lighting setup purchased through the Explore Georgia’s Tourism Product Development Grant Program, part of the Georgia Department for Economic Development.
The city received $7,000 through the grant program. The stage will be used throughout the summer concert series, as well as fall events like Market on Main, the Holloway Hunny Pot Festival and more. The lighting package with the stage can also be used for productions at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center.
Saturday’s concert is free to the public, like all other summer concert series performances, and is sponsored by Peach State Ford.
In addition to live music, two food vendors — Rudy’s and Bulldawg’s Gourmet Hot Dogs — will offer food for purchase. The walking trails that loop around the park will be open, as well as the playground and the children’s splash fountain.
Aimee Madden, Cedartown’s Public Information Officer and organizer of the event, encourages concert-goers to come early to grab a picnic table. Blankets and lawn chairs are also welcome.
“Southland Soul is so excited to return to Cedartown,” Madden said. “Our residents showed them so much love in 2019 and they put on a spectacular show. I have no doubt they will do it again come June 5.”
The band plays a variety of songs including but not limited to well-known tunes from Bruno Mars, Chris Stapleton, Michael Jackson, Tina Turner, Melissa Etheridge and more.
The summer concert series will continue on July 10 with Georgia Red Clay and closes out on Aug. 3 with Them Mixon Boys. Follow the Cedartown Summer Concert Series Facebook page and the City of Cedartown’s Facebook page for updates on events and announcements.