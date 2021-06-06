It took a little bit longer than expected, but Cedartown’s Peek Park Summer Concert Series finally returned on Saturday evening, bringing the community another step closer to normalcy.
A summer rain shower moved through in the early evening hours Saturday, forcing organizers to delay the start of Southland Soul’s performance by about an hour and a half.
Despite the show not starting until close to 8:30 p.m., the crowd that assembled in the park got a full evening of R&B and soul classics from the seven-piece ensemble.
The free concert series is set to continue on July 10 with Georgia Red Clay and closes out on Aug. 3 with Them Mixon Boys.